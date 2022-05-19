APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.87.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ APA opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in APA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,094,000 after acquiring an additional 820,623 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in APA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after acquiring an additional 356,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.