APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of APG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,022. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. APi Group has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,088,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in APi Group by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,844 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,055,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in APi Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,145,000.

About APi Group (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.