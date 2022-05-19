Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives $12.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APEN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,753,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 2,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,146,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,319 shares during the last quarter. CPMG Inc boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 683,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 360,905 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APEN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $160.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

