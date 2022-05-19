Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.34 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

APPN traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $49.51. 606,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,072. Appian has a twelve month low of $42.18 and a twelve month high of $149.82. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.43.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 736,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,657 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Appian by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.