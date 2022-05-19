Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading 1.6% Higher

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. 363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,303 shares during the period. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 37.43% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

