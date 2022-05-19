Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.68 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.59-$1.95 EPS.

AMAT traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,056,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,073. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after buying an additional 465,323 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,202,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 115.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 345,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 185,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.