Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $65.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.