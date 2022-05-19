Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75 billion-$18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.83 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,141,000 after acquiring an additional 173,265 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,688,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,142,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

