ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Shares Up 25%

ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.

ARC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLLY)

ARC Group, Inc engages in the operation of Dick’s Wings brand of restaurants. It offers its traditional and boneless chicken wings, hog wings, and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. The firm oprates through the following segments; Company-Owned Restaurants and Franchise Operations.

