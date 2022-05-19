ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Shares Up 25%

ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.
ARC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLLY)
