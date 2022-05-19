Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 7.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 55.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 64.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.