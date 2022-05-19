Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after buying an additional 77,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 673,695 shares of company stock valued at $80,740,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $102.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

