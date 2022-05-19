Arjuna Capital Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.9% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,745,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,217,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. The company has a market capitalization of $347.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.37 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

