Arjuna Capital Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 66,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Waters by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Waters by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Waters by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.50.

NYSE:WAT traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.83. 485,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.07 and its 200-day moving average is $329.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

