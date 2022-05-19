Arjuna Capital Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arjuna Capital lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,729,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,030,000 after buying an additional 1,105,292 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 150,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $42.02. 17,414,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,863,924. The firm has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

