Arjuna Capital Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.8% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,075,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.80. 1,603,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,867. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.93.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

