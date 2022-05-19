Arjuna Capital Has $1.24 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arjuna Capital lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,792,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,337. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.02.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.