Arjuna Capital Has $4 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.5% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $67.04. 9,451,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,583,621. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.