Arjuna Capital Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,938. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

