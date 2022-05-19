Arjuna Capital Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arjuna Capital lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

PG traded down $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $141.70. 9,686,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,207,617. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

