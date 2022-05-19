Arjuna Capital Sells 604 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arjuna Capital lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $221,279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,174,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,516,000 after buying an additional 702,045 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,336,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,736,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $173.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

