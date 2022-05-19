Arqma (ARQ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $428.00

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $197,927.80 and approximately $428.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,144.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,012.23 or 0.06675336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00237200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016505 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.55 or 0.00652033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00553537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00068767 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004310 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

