Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $93.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

