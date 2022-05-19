ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 668,896 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 668,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,000. Flex comprises 1.1% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Flex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. 3,873,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

