ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $14.66 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,859 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.24. 61,924,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,974,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.12.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

