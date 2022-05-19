ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $20.02 Million Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,756,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,180 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America comprises about 1.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,790,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,386,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LILAK stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 1,493,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,504. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LILAK shares. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

