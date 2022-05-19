ARS Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $112.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,233,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

