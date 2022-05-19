ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,735 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,076.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.01. The stock had a trading volume of 890,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,586. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

