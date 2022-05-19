ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,400 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,004,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,563. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

