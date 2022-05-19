ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,127,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,268. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

