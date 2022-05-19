ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 25 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 196,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.62. 1,001,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,595. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.27 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.33.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
