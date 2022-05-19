ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 25 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 196,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.62. 1,001,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,595. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.27 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.