ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 26,632 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,632 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUFN. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 188,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

TUFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

TUFN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. 389,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $461.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

