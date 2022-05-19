ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 458 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,837,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,261. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $215.23 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.89.

