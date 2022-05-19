Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares were up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 54,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,081,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.36 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,026 shares of company stock worth $1,871,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $97,555,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 8,284.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

