Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.
