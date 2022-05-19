Ascendiant Capital Markets Boosts Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Price Target to $19.00

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $6.96 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526,403 shares in the company, valued at $29,602,675.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.