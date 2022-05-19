ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASX. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 81.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 375.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 579,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 457,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,013. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

