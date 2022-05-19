ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $531.58. 37,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,403. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $509.55 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $217.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $610.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $693.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $3.5617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

