ASOS’s (ASC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASC. Barclays dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.11) to GBX 2,125 ($26.20) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($28.35) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($35.13) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.68) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.75) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,486.79 ($42.98).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,381 ($17.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,528.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,994.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 41.60. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 1,248 ($15.38) and a one year high of GBX 5,326 ($65.66).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.