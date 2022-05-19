AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($129.44) to £115 ($141.77) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.95) to £110 ($135.60) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.27) to £120 ($147.93) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a market cap of $196.22 billion, a PE ratio of -197.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

