Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.43 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.43 million, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

