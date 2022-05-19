ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Director Brian P. Shkrobot Sells 400 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$18,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,784 shares in the company, valued at C$269,852.52.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$46.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40. ATCO Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$47.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACO.X shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CSFB increased their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.39.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

