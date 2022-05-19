Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

ATLC stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 21.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $431,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Atlanticus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atlanticus in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 41.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

