Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $330,492.70 and approximately $46,650.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00588285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00418639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033154 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,790.89 or 1.57555082 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.