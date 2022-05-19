Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.56.

TEAM stock opened at $162.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.96.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,152,000 after buying an additional 346,386 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

