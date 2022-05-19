Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso Sells 3,000 Shares

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,306.50.

TSE:ORA opened at C$9.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$657.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.31. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.39 and a 1-year high of C$17.50.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

