Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.73. 43,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,914,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $443,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $168,900,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,751,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,969,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

