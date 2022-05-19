Aurox (URUS) Reaches One Day Volume of $728,769.00

Aurox (URUS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Aurox has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can now be bought for $31.47 or 0.00103830 BTC on major exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $16.42 million and $728,769.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

