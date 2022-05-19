Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.75. The company had a trading volume of 48,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,339. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.