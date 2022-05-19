Autonio (NIOX) Market Capitalization Tops $504,769.26

Autonio (NIOX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $504,769.26 and $13,739.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.64 or 0.01029824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00451304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,200.43 or 1.50331648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008754 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

