Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.38 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $424.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVYA. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BWS Financial cut Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut Avaya from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avaya by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Avaya by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,180,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $16,824,000.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.